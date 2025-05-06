Oman, Witkoff mediated ceasefire deal between Yemen's Houthis, US

Oman said it mediated a ceasefire deal between Yemen's Houthis and the US, marking a major shift in the Iran-aligned group's policy since the start of Israel's war in Gaza in October 2023.

I am pleased to say that efforts have resulted in an end to the conflict between the two sides. https://t.co/hYCcGxVTRk — Badr Albusaidi - بدر البوسعيدي (@badralbusaidi) May 6, 2025

Neither side will target the other, including US vessels in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait, Oman said in its statement.

US President Donald Trump's senior advisor and Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, was involved in the talks, a source told The Jerusalem Post.

Reports say Oman has said it mediated a ceasefire deal between Yemen's Houthis and the U.S.Why this makes sense:Oman is sponsoring the US-Iran talksIt’s in Oman’s interest to end the US-Houthi conflictIt builds confidence that Oman can help pave the way to the Iran deal — Seth Frantzman (@sfrantzman) May 6, 2025

The statement made no mention of the Houthi attacks on Israel. US President-elect Donald Trump attends the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) gala at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, US, November 14, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA/FILE PHOTO)

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that the US would stop bombing the Houthis, saying the group had agreed to stop interrupting important shipping lanes in the Middle East.

Houthis to cease Red Sea, shipping attacks

The Yemeni group started attacking shipping lanes after the war in Gaza started, saying it is in support of Palestinians.

In March, Trump launched Washington's biggest military operation under his administration against the Houthis, during which hundreds of Yemenis were killed.