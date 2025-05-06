Oman, Witkoff mediated ceasefire deal between Yemen's Houthis, US

Neither side will target the other, including US vessels in the Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandab Strait, according to Oman.

By AMICHAI STEIN, SETH J. FRANTZMAN, REUTERS
Updated: MAY 6, 2025 21:43
Armed Houthi followers hold RPG launchers as they take part in a parade during a protest to decry the U.S.-led strikes on Houthi targets and to show support to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near Sanaa, Yemen Januar (photo credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)
Oman said it mediated a ceasefire deal between Yemen's Houthis and the US, marking a major shift in the Iran-aligned group's policy since the start of Israel's war in Gaza in October 2023.

Neither side will target the other, including US vessels in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait, Oman said in its statement.

US President Donald Trump's senior advisor and Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, was involved in the talks, a source told The Jerusalem Post.

The statement made no mention of the Houthi attacks on Israel.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that the US would stop bombing the Houthis, saying the group had agreed to stop interrupting important shipping lanes in the Middle East.

Houthis to cease Red Sea, shipping attacks

The Yemeni group started attacking shipping lanes after the war in Gaza started, saying it is in support of Palestinians.

In March, Trump launched Washington's biggest military operation under his administration against the Houthis, during which hundreds of Yemenis were killed.



