India launches attack on 9 sites in Pakistan, launching 'Operation Sindoor'

The Indian armed forces launched "Operation Sindoor," hitting nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted, the statement added.

The Indian government said that nine sites targeted as part of "Operation Sindoor", an operation that the country's military is claiming targeted terrorist infrastructure.

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution," the military statement read. Indian police officers stand guard at a check point following a suspected militant attack, near Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, April 22, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

Loud explosions heard in Kashmir, regional blackouts reported

Multiple loud explosions and intensive shelling rounds were heard in the Pakistani Kashmir area close to the mountains around the city of Muzaffarabad after midnight on Wednesday, multiple Reuters witnesses said.

After the explosions, the city's power was blacked out, the witnesses said. It was not immediately clear what the explosions were.