Police open investigation after woman was killed in Lod

By WALLA!

A 50-year-old woman was shot to death on Wednesday in Lod. Police arrived at the scene and opened an investigation into the event. 

Tunisia court jails former officials including former PM Larayedh
By REUTERS
05/07/2025 04:12 AM
US may soon deport migrants to Libya on military flight, sources say
By REUTERS
05/07/2025 04:08 AM
Flights to and from Yemen's Sanaa airport suspended
By REUTERS
05/07/2025 04:00 AM
Rubio says Venezuela opposition allies from Argentine embassy on US soil
By REUTERS
05/07/2025 03:34 AM
Iran says 'disturbed' by UK arrest of Iranians in terrorism probe
By REUTERS
05/07/2025 03:11 AM
Next round of Iran-US nuclear talks likely to be in Oman at weekend
By REUTERS
05/07/2025 03:09 AM
Bessent says US, China have to de-escalate before they move forward
By REUTERS
05/07/2025 02:52 AM
Houthis will continue to attack Israel despite ceasefire with the US
By WALLA!
05/07/2025 02:40 AM
Trump calls Indian strikes in Kashmir dispute a 'shame'
By REUTERS
05/07/2025 12:24 AM
US wants airlines to cut flights at Newark to reduce ongoing woes
By REUTERS
05/07/2025 12:21 AM
Trump will not stop in Israel during Middle East trip
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/07/2025 12:20 AM
IAF kills Hezbollah commander in airstrike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/07/2025 12:08 AM
Trump says his meeting with Canadian PM Carney 'went very well'
By REUTERS
05/06/2025 11:41 PM
Ambassador to US probes White House on Trump visit to Israel
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/06/2025 11:06 PM
US embassy in Honduras warns citizens of shooting threats
By REUTERS
05/06/2025 11:02 PM