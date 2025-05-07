Jerusalem Post
Syrian leader heads to France in first European trip

By REUTERS

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa will visit Paris on Wednesday, his first trip to Europe since the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad in December, as he seeks international support for his efforts to bring greater stability to his war-shattered country.

Sharaa, who will hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, received an exemption from the United Nations to travel to Paris as he remains on a terrorism sanctions list for his previous leadership of the Islamist armed group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a former al-Qaeda affiliate.

The two leaders will discuss how to ensure Syria's sovereignty and security, the handling of minorities after recent attacks against Alawites and Druze, counter-terrorism efforts against Islamic State terrorists, and the coordination of aid and economic support, including an easing of sanctions, French officials said.

