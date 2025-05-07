Jerusalem Post
Black smoke signals no pope elected at first conclave vote

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Black smoke appeared from a chimney atop the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican on Wednesday, signaling that the 133 Catholic cardinals meeting in a secret conclave failed to elect a new pope on their first ballot.

