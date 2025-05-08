UK PM Starmer to update on US trade talks later on Thursday

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer will provide an update later on Thursday on trade talks with the United States, a spokesperson for his office said.

"Talks on a deal between our countries have been continuing at pace, and the prime minister will update later today," the spokesperson said in a statement.

US President Donald Trump is expected to announce a trade deal between the two countries on Thursday, according to media reports.

“Big News Conference tomorrow morning at 10:00 A.M., The Oval Office, concerning a MAJOR TRADE DEAL WITH REPRESENTATIVES OF A BIG, AND HIGHLY RESPECTED, COUNTRY. THE FIRST OF MANY!!!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Trump's tariffs

This agreement would be the first deal announced since Trump imposed tariffs on several of the US's trading partners, which he later paused for 90 days to allow countries to reach individual agreements with the US. US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 2, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA/FILE PHOTO)

Trump has maintained a 10% international tariff rate in the 90-day interim.

The US and the UK have previously discussed lowering British tariffs on US cars and farm goods, while removing British taxes on US technology companies, according to the New York Times.

This is a developing story.

