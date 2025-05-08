Jerusalem Post
Fire and Rescue Authority bans igniting fires in open areas for ten days

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Fire and Rescue Authority issued an order banning the ignition of fires in open areas for ten days due to extreme weather, the authority said on Thursday.

"It is important to note that the weather in the coming days is expected to be hot and dry, with conditions that increase the likelihood of fires, especially in open areas, forests, and groves," the statement read. 

"No fires should be ignited in open areas, including technical work that creates sparks or open flames in open spaces, as well as the burning of plants and vegetation."

