Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US imposes Iran-related sanctions on third China 'teapot' refinery, port terminal

By REUTERS

US President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday imposed sanctions on a third Chinese independent - or "teapot" - oil refinery, and port terminal operators in China for purchases of Iranian oil.

The US Treasury designated the Hebei Xinhai Chemical Group Co refinery and three port terminal operators in China.

It was the latest independent Chinese refinery targeted by the Trump administration as it steps up efforts to cut off Iran's export revenue and seeks to pressure Tehran into a deal to curb its nuclear program.

"So long as Iran attempts to generate oil revenues to fund its destabilizing activities, the United States will hold both Iran and all its partners in sanctions evasion accountable," the US Treasury said in a statement.



Related Tags
Iran-Headlines
UK sanctions directors of oil trading group over Russian ties
By REUTERS
05/09/2025 09:38 AM
Chinese embassy in Nepal advises citizens to avoid Nepal-India border
By REUTERS
05/09/2025 08:15 AM
Trump selects Fox News host Jeanine Pirro as DC's interim US attorney
By REUTERS
05/09/2025 04:58 AM
People injured after stage collapses at Mexico City concert
By REUTERS
05/09/2025 01:54 AM
Baby lightly wounded after terrorists pelt bus with rocks near Jericho
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 12:18 AM
US says it opened foreign funding probe into University of Pennsylvania
By REUTERS
05/08/2025 10:45 PM
Netanyahu proposes cross‑party Knesset probe into Oct. 7
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/08/2025 10:03 PM
US State Dept says a solution for Gaza food aid is 'steps away'
By REUTERS
05/08/2025 09:56 PM
Saudi Arabia invites leaders of GCC for Gulf-US summit in Riyadh
By REUTERS
05/08/2025 09:16 PM
Three teenagers from Petah Tikva arrested for suspected gang rape
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/08/2025 06:23 PM
Trump announces US-UK trade deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/08/2025 06:07 PM
Gates: Deaths will rise 'in the millions' linked to global aid cuts
By REUTERS
05/08/2025 05:19 PM
Bill Gates to give away fortune by 2045, $200bn for world's poorest
By REUTERS
05/08/2025 05:15 PM
Police arrest Kafr Kassem resident who pledged allegiance to ISIS
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/08/2025 02:09 PM
Police thwart illegal residents smuggling network
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/08/2025 02:01 PM