US imposes Iran-related sanctions on third China 'teapot' refinery, port terminal

US President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday imposed sanctions on a third Chinese independent - or "teapot" - oil refinery, and port terminal operators in China for purchases of Iranian oil.

The US Treasury designated the Hebei Xinhai Chemical Group Co refinery and three port terminal operators in China.

It was the latest independent Chinese refinery targeted by the Trump administration as it steps up efforts to cut off Iran's export revenue and seeks to pressure Tehran into a deal to curb its nuclear program.

"So long as Iran attempts to generate oil revenues to fund its destabilizing activities, the United States will hold both Iran and all its partners in sanctions evasion accountable," the US Treasury said in a statement.