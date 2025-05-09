US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth cancels scheduled visit to Israel, sources tells the 'Post'

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth canceled his scheduled visit to Israel next week, prior to President Donald Trump's visit to the region, a source familiar with the matter told The Jerusalem Post.

This would have been Hegseth's first trip to Israel since he began his role as defense secretary.

He was scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Israeli counterpart, Israel Katz, according to a Saturday Axios report.

Hegseth will still travel with Trump to Saudi Arabia and Gulf countries, including Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.