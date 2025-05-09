Jerusalem Post
IDF arrests terrorist who manufactured explosives in West Bank

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 9, 2025 14:15

Duvdevan, an IDF elite undercover unit, acted on intelligence from Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and arrested a terrorist in Tammun, northeast of Nablus, on Thursday, who had been planning to carry out an attack and was involved in manufacturing explosives, the military confirmed on Friday.

After IDF soldiers closed in on the terrorists' house, they identified two terrorists and opened fire, arresting one, the military added.

During the operation, the terrorists returned fire, but there were no casualties to IDF personnel, the military confirmed.



