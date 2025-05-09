Jerusalem Post
'Israel must act before Houthi missile leads to disaster,' Lapid says

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

"Israel cannot continue to sit and wait for a Houthi missile to cause a mass-casualty disaster or keep paralyzing the economy," Israel's opposition leader and Yesh Atid chair Yair Lapid said on X/Twitter Friday.

He also urged Netanyahu to stop with the "cowardice and procrastination, expand strikes inside Yemen - especially on infrastructure, launch sites, and production facilities."



