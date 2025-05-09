'Israel must act before Houthi missile leads to disaster,' Lapid says

"Israel cannot continue to sit and wait for a Houthi missile to cause a mass-casualty disaster or keep paralyzing the economy," Israel's opposition leader and Yesh Atid chair Yair Lapid said on X/Twitter Friday.
He also urged Netanyahu to stop with the "cowardice and procrastination, expand strikes inside Yemen - especially on infrastructure, launch sites, and production facilities."
ישראל לא יכולה להמשיך לשבת ולחכות שטיל חות׳י יגרום לאסון רב-נפגעים, או ימשיך לשתק את הכלכלה. נתניהו צריך להפסיק עם הפחדנות והדחיינות, להרחיב את התקיפות בתוך תימן, בעיקר על תשתיות, אתרי שיגור ומפעלי ייצור, להתחיל לסכל בתוך תימן מומחים איראנים ואנשי משמרות המהפיכה שנמצאים שם כדי…— יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) May 9, 2025