Trump says India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire," amid both countries launching strikes and counter-strikes against each other's military installations.

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence," he said in a post on Truth Social.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the same. The Indian and Pakistani governments will start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site, Rubio added.

The Indian Foreign Ministry said that the ceasefire will start from 5 p.m. local time on Saturday. India's foreign minister said that India consistently maintained a firm and "uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," and that it will continue to do so.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said earlier that the ceasefire will be effective immediately in a post on X/Twitter. People are seen through the windshield of a bus damaged by a cross-border shelling in Poonch near the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan, May 8, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

"Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity!"

Dar told Geo News that three dozen countries were involved in active diplomacy efforts for the two countries to reach a ceasefire.

In a statement, the US State Department said, in order to reach the ceasefire, that Vice President J.D. Vance and Rubio engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik.

Pakistan and India renewed fighting after twenty-six people were killed and 17 were injured when terrorists opened fire at tourists in India's Jammu and Kashmir territory.

The Indian military said it was the worst fighting with Pakistan in nearly three decades.

Both countries' nuclear arsenals

The announcement came on a day when fears that the countries' nuclear arsenals might come into play spiked as the Pakistan military said a top military and civil body overseeing its nuclear weapons would meet.

But the Pakistani defense minister later said no such meeting was scheduled.

At the same time, officials from both sides showed a willingness for now to take a step back following the day's exchanges, while the civilian death toll on both sides of the border mounted to 66.