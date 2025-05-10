IDF strikes 60 Gaza targets, foils terror threats

Jerusalem Post
The Israeli Air Force (IAF) carried out approximately 60 airstrikes over the past 24 hours, targeting what it described as terror-related sites across Gaza, the Israeli military said on Saturday. 

During operations, the military killed two terrorists in northern Gaza on Friday after, according to the IDF, approaching and posing a threat to Israeli forces.

IDF troops operating in Gaza, May, 2025. (credit: IDF)
In a separate incident, IDF troops struck a compound in the Rafah area and Morag Corridor that was booby-trapped and used by multiple terrorists.



