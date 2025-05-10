IDF strikes 60 Gaza targets, foils terror threats

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) carried out approximately 60 airstrikes over the past 24 hours, targeting what it described as terror-related sites across Gaza, the Israeli military said on Saturday.

During operations, the military killed two terrorists in northern Gaza on Friday after, according to the IDF, approaching and posing a threat to Israeli forces.

IDF troops operating in Gaza, May, 2025. (credit: IDF)

In a separate incident, IDF troops struck a compound in the Rafah area and Morag Corridor that was booby-trapped and used by multiple terrorists.