Hamas publishes propaganda video of hostages Elkana Bohbot, Yosef-Chaim Ohana

Hamas published a propaganda video on its Telegram channel, giving a sign of life to two hostages Saturday evening.

The two hostages in the video are Elkana Bohbot, 35, and Yosef-Chaim Ohana, 24.

Hamas previously published a video of the two in late March.

At the request of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, the contents of the video will be released with the family's permission. Israelis demonstrate for the release of remaining hostages held in Gaza, May 6, 2025.

The two were both kidnapped from the Nova Music Festival on October 7, 2023.

In the last video published of them, the two looked pale and were sitting on the floor.

Who is Elkana Bohbot?

It was revealed in February that Bohbot, who has asthma, is being held in inhumane conditions in the Gaza tunnels, Channel 12 reported, citing a testimony from a released hostage who was held with Bohbot.

During his time in captivity, Bohbot developed a severe skin disease caused by the dismal conditions in which he is being held.

"Of course, he did not receive proper medical treatment," the released hostage was cited as saying by the news outlet.

Bohbot was held along with five other hostages in a narrow, 30-meter-deep tunnel. They could barely stand or walk due to a lack of space and slept on a damp sheet full of mould.

Who is Yosef-Chaim Ohana?

Ohana, from Kiryat Malachi, attended the music festival after his friend Daniel Sharabi invited him and a few other people to celebrate Ohana's going-away party before his trip to the US for a pilot's course.

In an interview with The Jerusalem Post in New York, Sharabi said he had wanted to go to the festival in the morning, but Ohana wanted to go at night, so they went at night.

At 6:30 a.m., the music stopped at the festival as the air-raid sirens sounded, Sharabi said. When they started to leave, they saw a girl having a panic attack. Being that they both served together as medics in the Givati Brigade, they stopped to help her. Two of their friends ran to their car and started packing up, he said.

Ohana and Sharabi both helped anyone they saw who was wounded by gunfire and took them to paramedics to get proper treatment, Ohana’s mother told Ynet. “They tried to run toward the main road, but then they saw that they were being fired at by RPGs,” she said. “Yosef-Chaim ran to the left, and his friend ran to the right and hid under a car.”

Sharabi said: “I saw him stand up behind a car. He popped up [and] went down. He was shot by an RPG.”The next time Sharabi saw Ohana was in a video Hamas posted. It showed the terrorists kidnapping Ohana and bringing him to Gaza.

This is a developing story.