Hamas publishes sign of life from hostage Elkana Bohbot

The terror group Hamas has released a video on Saturday showing additional signs of life from Israeli hostage Elkana Bohbot, who remains captive in Gaza.

This marks the third time in a month that the terror group has released a video of Bohbot. “This is not psychological warfare,” he said, speaking on Hamas’s release of previous hostage videos.

“The real psychological war is me waking up without seeing my son, without my wife; this makes my health not well."

“Do you not understand? I want to get out of here. I do not have food... I am suffocating. I want to get out of here. Please help me,” Elkana added.

Bohbot's wife, Rivka, said, "That's not my husband's face. I saw anger. I didn't feel it was just what Hamas told him to say; he was speaking from the heart."

'No child should see a video like that'

Bohbot's wife shared a few weeks ago, when Hamas released the previous video: "I pulled over to the side, started watching, looked at my husband's lips, cheeks, sunken eyes, and burst into tears. My son asked, "Why are you crying?" and I said, "Just a moment, Ram," before telling him, "Mom misses Dad." I couldn’t show him the video. This isn’t my husband; it’s someone else. This isn’t the man who left us on October 6 with a smile and blonde hair. That’s how my son should remember his father. No child should ever have to see a video like that."

For a long time, the Bohbot family rarely spoke or gave interviews to the media and was among the less prominent and known families in the hostages' families' struggle.