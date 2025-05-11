Haifa Magistrate’s Court releases suspect accused of assaulting doctor

The Haifa Magistrate’s Court released Hassan Saruji, a resident of Acre, who is suspected of assaulting an orthopedic doctor at the Galilee Medical Center on Saturday night.

The alleged attack occurred after Saruji became dissatisfied with the pace of his appointment.

Judge Farha Jubran-Miller accepted the request of attorney Lior Davidi and ruled that she was not convinced there was sufficient cause to justify continued detention. Saruji was released under restrictive conditions, including house arrest at his brother’s home in the village of Jadeidi.