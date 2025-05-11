Jerusalem Post
Haifa Magistrate’s Court releases suspect accused of assaulting doctor

By WALLA!
Updated: MAY 11, 2025 02:34

The Haifa Magistrate’s Court released Hassan Saruji, a resident of Acre, who is suspected of assaulting an orthopedic doctor at the Galilee Medical Center on Saturday night.

The alleged attack occurred after Saruji became dissatisfied with the pace of his appointment.

Judge Farha Jubran-Miller accepted the request of attorney Lior Davidi and ruled that she was not convinced there was sufficient cause to justify continued detention. Saruji was released under restrictive conditions, including house arrest at his brother’s home in the village of Jadeidi.

