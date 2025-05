US President Donald Trump hailed talks with China in Switzerland on Saturday, saying the two sides had negotiated "a total reset ... in a friendly, but constructive, manner."

"A very good meeting today with China, in Switzerland. Many things discussed, much agreed to," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, adding: "We want to see, for the good of both China and the US, an opening up of China to American business. GREAT PROGRESS MADE!!!"