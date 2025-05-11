'Difficult but useful': Fourth round of US-Iran nuclear talks concludes in Oman

The fourth round of nuclear talks between the US and Iran ended in Oman, Iranian semi-official news agency ISNA said on Sunday.

This round of talks lasted between three and four hours and included US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi, sources told The Jerusalem Post. Witkoff held direct and indirect discussions with Iran, a senior US administration official noted.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson said that the talks were "difficult but useful."

The fourth round of indirect Iran-U.S. negotiations is concluded; difficult but useful talks to better undetstand each other's positions and to find reasonable & realistic ways to address the differences. Next round will be coordinated and announced by Oman. — Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) May 11, 2025

'Difficult but useful talks'

"The fourth round of indirect Iran-US negotiations is concluded; difficult but useful talks to better understand each other's positions and to find reasonable & realistic ways to address the differences. Next round will be coordinated and announced by Oman," Baqaei said. US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff shakes hands with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi in Muscat, Oman, April 12, 2025. (credit: VIA REUTERS)

Senior US administration officials told Reuters that an agreement was reached to move forward with talks to continue working through technical elements.

This is a developing story.