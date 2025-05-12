Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Trump 'starting to doubt' that Ukraine will reach deal with Russia

By REUTERS

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he was "starting to doubt" that Ukraine will reach a ceasefire deal with Russia, and he urged Ukraine to meet with Russian officials in Turkey on Thursday to negotiate.

"I'm starting to doubt that Ukraine will make a deal with Putin," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "President Putin of Russia doesn't want to have a Cease Fire Agreement with Ukraine, but rather wants to meet on Thursday, in Turkey, to negotiate a possible end to the BLOODBATH."

Trump said that the meeting would mean the two parties, as well as European leaders and the US, would then be "able to determine whether or not a deal is possible."Trump said that the meeting would mean the two parties, as well as European leaders and the US, would then be "able to determine whether or not a deal is possible." 

President Herzog lands in Germany under heavy security
By WALLA!
05/12/2025 03:45 AM
Adam Boehler to head to Israel with Alexander family - source to 'Post'
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/12/2025 03:37 AM
Trump to sign executive order on reducing prescription drug prices
By REUTERS
05/12/2025 03:20 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes China's Tibet
By REUTERS
05/12/2025 02:55 AM
Donald Trump confirms release of hostage Edan Alexander
By MAARIV
05/12/2025 02:46 AM
Egyptian official says Edan Alexander release deal is gift for Trump
By MAARIV
05/12/2025 02:07 AM
Trump set to accept luxury 747 from Qatar to use as Air Force One
By REUTERS
05/12/2025 01:47 AM
Hamas will release hostage Edan Alexander Monday at noon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/12/2025 12:11 AM
Norway wealth fund divests from Israel's Paz Retail and Energy
By REUTERS
05/11/2025 11:53 PM
Israel maintains ultimatum issued to Hamas over expanded Gaza invasion
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/11/2025 11:46 PM
Pakistan hit 26 Indian military facilities in strikes on Saturday
By REUTERS
05/11/2025 08:57 PM
Fire at Jerusalem residence hospitalizes four
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2025 08:55 PM
Volodymyr Zelensky: I am ready to meet Putin in Turkey on Thursday
By REUTERS
05/11/2025 08:19 PM
IDF strikes over 50 terror targets in Gaza as it continues operations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2025 06:26 PM
Netanyahu seeks to draft 10,500 haredim in next two years
By WALLA!
05/11/2025 06:06 PM