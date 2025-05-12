Trump to sign executive order on reducing prescription drug prices

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he would sign an executive order that he said would reduce prescription drug and pharmaceutical prices by between 30% and 80%.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he would sign the executive order on Monday morning.

"They will rise throughout the World in order to equalize and, for the first time in many years, bring FAIRNESS TO AMERICA!" he said.

"I will be instituting a MOST FAVORED NATION’S POLICY whereby the United States will pay the same price as the Nation that pays the lowest price anywhere in the World," Trump added.