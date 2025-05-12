Qatargate: Police to request house arrest for Urich

Israel Police is set to request that "Qatargate" suspect and aide to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Yontan Urich, be released from detention to house arrest for three weeks, on Monday.

The hearing will take place later this afternoon before Rishon Lezion Magistrate's Court Judge Menahem Mizrahi.

The request is set to also be extended to the unnamed former Mossad official who was also questioned in connection with the case.

The detention of the two was extended till today on Thursday, after Urich's lawyers appealed to the Supreme Court for what they said was an unlawful extent of arrest.