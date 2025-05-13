Authorities declare state of emergency in Tripoli, Libya after powerful militia leader assassinated

Libya's Government of National Unity (GNU), based in Tripoli, declared a state of emergency on Monday night, according to local media.

This followed clashes between the 444th Brigade and the Stability Support Apparatus (SSA) after SSA Commander Abdul Ghani al-Kikli, also known as "Ghneiwa," was assassinated.

Al-Kikli was an influential supporter of GNU Prime Minister Abdel Hamid al-Dbeibah.

Residents have been asked to stay indoors following an exchange of fire. GNU's Health Ministry is also calling on all hospitals and medical centers in Tripoli to raise their level of readiness to the highest level, and the University of Tripoli has announced the suspension of studies and exams in all faculties.