IDF issues evacuation warnings to civilians living in Houthi-controlled seaports in Yemen

The IDF has issued evacuation warnings to civilians in seaports controlled by the Houthi terrorist organization in Yemen on Wednesday.

These ports include the Ras Isa Port, Hodeidah Port, and the Al-Salif Port.

"We urge you to evacuate these ports until further notice," said IDF Arabic spokesman Avichay Adraee. "Due to the terrorist Houthi regime's use of seaports for its terrorist activities, we urge all those present at these ports to evacuate and stay away from them for your own safety until further notice."

#عاجل تحذير مهم ومتكرر لكل المتواجدين في الموانئ البحرية التي يسيطر عليها النظام الحوثي الإرهابي⭕️ميناء رأس عيسى⭕️ميناء الحديدة⭕️ميناء الصليفنحثكم على اخلاء هذه الموانئ حتى إشعار آخرنظرًا لقيام النظام الحوثي الإرهابي باستخدام الموانئ البحرية لصالح أنشطته الإرهابية نحث… pic.twitter.com/sqdQhvVdWt — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) May 14, 2025

The warnings were issued a few hours after the IDF intercepted a missile launched from the Houthi terrorist organization, triggering sirens across the Jerusalem area, the southern West Bank, and the Dead Sea area. Another set of sirens sounded 13 hours prior, also in Jerusalem, but had triggered sirens across central Israel up to Tel Aviv on Tuesday evening.

IAF truck three Houthi-controlled ports earlier this week

The IAF reportedly began conducting airstrikes at the ports earlier this week. Adraee had also issued evacuation warnings prior to those strikes. Sirens sound across central Israel as Houthis launch two missiles from Yemen, April 13, 2025. (credit: SCREENSHOT/TZOFAR)

James Genn contributed to this report.