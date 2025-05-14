Over 200 Republican members of Congress — 52 Republican senators and 177 Republican House members — told US President Donald Trump that Iran must give up all uranium enrichment and dismantle its nuclear program.
200 members of Congress tell Trump: Iran must fully dismantle nuclear program
By REUTERS05/15/2025 08:36 AM
By REUTERS05/15/2025 08:22 AM
By REUTERS05/15/2025 04:58 AM
By REUTERS05/15/2025 12:01 AM
By REUTERS05/14/2025 11:59 PM
By REUTERS05/14/2025 11:33 PM
By REUTERS05/14/2025 10:02 PM
By REUTERS05/14/2025 09:47 PM