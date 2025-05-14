Shooting terror attack in West Bank, two seriously wounded

Following the shooting attack, the security forces assisted a man and a woman wounded by gunfire, and IDF forces are conducting searches in the area.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 14, 2025 22:41
The vehicle that was reportedly shot at the scene of a shooting attack in Samaria. (photo credit: Screenshot/Telegram)
A man and a woman in their 30s were seriously wounded in a terror shooting attack in the West Bank near Brukhin on Wednesday evening, Israeli media reported. Following the attack, IDF forces launched a manhunt for the suspect and are currently conducting searches in the area. 

According to initial reports, the terrorist opened fire at an Israeli vehicle, injuring the two civilians inside.

At 22:01, Magen David Adom (MDA) received a report at its 101 emergency dispatch center about a woman wounded by gunfire on Route 446.

Following a shooting attack targeting a vehicle on Highway 446, MDA medics and paramedics began providing medical treatment and referring the 30-year-old woman in critical condition, with gunshot wounds, and the 40-year-old man in serious condition, fully conscious, with gunshot wounds, to the Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva, MDA announced. 

Security forces also assisted the wounded at the scene.

