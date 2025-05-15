Jerusalem Post
Drone attacks cut power across Khartoum state two years into Sudan war

By REUTERS

Drone attacks cut power across Khartoum and the surrounding state, authorities said on Thursday, as Rapid Support Forces paramilitaries pressed on with a campaign of long-distance attacks more than two years into their war with Sudan's army.

The RSF, which has largely been pushed out of central Sudan in recent months, has switched tactics from ground assaults to drone attacks on power stations, dams and other infrastructure in army-held territory.

Drones struck Khartoum state on Wednesday night, the Sudanese Electrical Company said in a statement. Staff were trying to put out large fires and assess and repair the damage, it added.

The war between the two forces has devastated the country, pushed more than 13 million people out of their homes and spread famine and disease. Tens of thousands of people have died in fighting.

