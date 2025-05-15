Hostage deal can be made at any time, Lapid says following a security update

Following a security update at the Kirya military headquarters on Thursday, opposition head and Yesh Atid chair Yair Lapid said that a hostage deal can be made.

"I came out of a security update with Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu, and what I can say is that a hostage deal can be made. We are one cabinet decision away from a deal."

"I reminded the prime minister, you have no political problem. I will give you a full political safety net for the hostage deal. Bring them home - now," he concluded.