Watch: UNSC discusses returning bodies of slain hostages to Israel

The United Nations Security Council began its meeting on returning the bodies of slain hostages to Israel on Thursday.

Ruby Chen, the father of slain hostage Itay Chen, began by describing his son and explaining how he was taken hostage.

Israeli ambassador to UN, Danny Dannon, said, "The UN Security Council is currently convening for a special discussion on the return of hostages' bodies. At the opening of the session, Ruby Chen, father of kidnapped soldier Itay Chen, will brief the Council’s ambassadors. In my speech, I will emphasize that Hamas has turned the kidnapping of bodies into an industry — and the silence of the international community must end."

— Danny Danon דני דנון (@dannydanon) May 15, 2025

"You cannot advocate for human rights while accepting the holding of bodies by a terrorist organization. We are asking for something simple, moral, and human: bring them all home," he concluded.