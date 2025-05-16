Suspected arsonists linked with Remembrance Day fires released - report

Individuals detained under suspicion of arson linked with the major fires in the Judean Hills on Israel's Remembrance and Independence Days were released after not enough evidence of arson was found, Israel's public broadcaster KAN reported on Thursday evening.

KAN provided details of two suspected arson incidents. One of the suspects, a 62-year-old with no criminal record, was found with a match and cotton wool, but was released after no evidence was found that he started a fire.

Two others were arrested following an alleged eyewitness report that they set an object on fire, throwing it into the Ben Shemen Forest. The two were held in custody, including house arrests, but no evidence was found to corroborate the eyewitness report.

There has currently been no significant indication of arson, except for incitement posters published online after the firefighting operations were already underway. It is likely that none of the suspects will be charged, KAN added.