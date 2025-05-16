Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UN peacekeepers attacked by civilians in Lebanon, no casualties reported

By REUTERS

A large group of civilians wielding metal rods and axes attacked a patrol of UN troops in southern Lebanon on Friday, causing damage to UN vehicles but no injuries, a United Nations peacekeeping force said.

The UN troops used non-lethal force to protect themselves and those present, according to the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), adding the patrol had been on a routine operation between the villages of Jmayjmeh and Khirbat Silim.

The Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) were notified and arrived shortly after the incident, escorting the patrol back to base. UNIFIL said the patrol had been pre-planned and coordinated with the LAF.

Trump says journalist Austin Tice has not been seen in many years
By REUTERS
05/16/2025 02:38 PM
Ukrainian, Russian delegations begin talks in Istanbul
By REUTERS
05/16/2025 01:51 PM
Health Ministry issues advice for upcoming heatwave
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2025 12:21 PM
Freed Gaza hostage Edan Alexander discharged from hospital
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2025 12:13 PM
Fire in Jerusalem area in 'containment stage' - authorities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2025 11:28 AM
A-G says Netanyahu's CSC appointment 'lacks legal validity' - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2025 11:10 AM
Nir Barkat, Mike Huckabee meet to discuss Israel-US economic ties, trade
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2025 10:19 AM
Israeli police seize half-kg. of cocaine, arrest four in Lod
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2025 09:27 AM
Suspected arsonists linked with Remembrance Day fires released
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2025 08:21 AM
Two hospitalized in Haifa residence fire
By MAARIV
05/16/2025 07:42 AM
Dozens reportedly hospitalized after Mount Meron Lag Ba'omer celebration
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2025 07:25 AM
Democrats look to block UAE arms sales, as Trump announces new deals
By REUTERS
05/16/2025 02:19 AM
Israel drops in betting odds after qualifying for Eurovision final
By MAARIV
05/16/2025 01:05 AM
Trump welcomes 11th grandchild after Tiffany Trump gives birth to son
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2025 12:06 AM
Yuval Raphael takes the stage
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2025 11:23 PM