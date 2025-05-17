Two children evacuated from a fire in Deir al-Asad

Medics evacuated a 3-year-old child with burns and a 10-year-old unconscious child from a house fire in Deir al-Asad.

At the scene, medics declared a 10-year-old boy dead. The 3-year-old boy, a 10-year-old girl, and a 45-year-old woman are in serious condition from smoke inhalation.

The Northern District Fire and Rescue Spokesperson said that five firefighting teams were operating at the scene of a fire at a private home in the Central Galilee village.

Maariv reported that Magen David Adom medics provided them with medical treatment and evacuated the three-year-old to the hospital in unstable condition with burns on his body.