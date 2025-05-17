Sudanese migrant worker crosses into Israel via Jordan, detained by security forces

A migrant worker crossed the border fence into Israeli territory via Jordan between Friday night and Saturday morning near Kibbutz Sha'ar Hagolan in northern Israel, the IDF said.

Residents of the kibbutz identified and apprehended him, according to Israeli media reports.

Israeli forces were dispatched to the area following the incident, and transferred the worker to security forces for further questioning.

Alarm systems failed to respond to border infiltration

The IDF investigation into the incident found that the individual was a Sudanese citizen who worked in Israel in the past, but was deported from the country, KAN reported. He crossed the Yarmuk River to enter Israel, but no alarm systems were activated in response to the infiltration, raising serious concerns among the area's residents.

The investigation further revealed that this was not his first time illegally entering Israel, as he entered the country via Egypt 10 years ago, the KAN report added. His more recent attempt to enter the country via Jordan was for employment purposes, according to the report. View of the tripoint border between Israel, Syria, and Jordan, northern Israel, on February 15, 2024 (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

The Israeli public broadcaster also cited witnesses at the scene saying that the infiltrator was able to speak a little Hebrew.

The Jordan Valley Regional Council described the incident to be "extremely serious," N12 reported. Council officials are demanding answers from the IDF about how the incident occurred and where the warning systems that are supposed to detect border intrusions failed.

"The border with Jordan is open and can easily be crossed," N12 quoted council's statement.

Amir Bohbot and Avi Ashkenazi contributed to this report.