Israel's Eurovision contestant Yuval Raphael took the stage at the Eurovision finale on Saturday night.

ביצוע של גמר יובל רפאל - New Day Will Rise pic.twitter.com/0GzY8oem45 — כאן (@kann) May 17, 2025

Raphael performed fourth in the line-up.

Security guards were seen stopping a man and a woman who tried to storm the stage, according to Israeli media.

Following her performance, President Isaac Herzog tweeted in support of Yuval, saying, "For all of us, you’re already a champion!"