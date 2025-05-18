One killed in Kyiv region as Russia steps up attacks after peace talks, Ukraine says

A sustained overnight Russian drone attack killed a woman in the capital region and injured at least three people, including a child, Ukrainian authorities said early on Sunday, as Moscow stepped up its attacks following peace talks on Friday.

"Unfortunately, as a result of the enemy attack in the Obukhiv district, a woman died from her injuries," Mykola Kalashnik, governor of the Kyiv region, posted on the Telegram messaging app.

As of 0300 GMT, Kyiv, the region around it and most of eastern half of Ukraine had been under air raid alerts for six hours. Air defense units were engaged several times trying to repel attacks, the military said on Telegram.