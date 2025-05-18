Jerusalem Post
Meeting transcripts show Hamas wanted to thwart Israel-Saudi normalization with Oct. 7 attack - WSJ

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hamas aimed to torpedo normalization efforts between Israel and Saudi Arabia with the October 7 massacre, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing Hamas meeting transcripts found by the IDF. 

The Wall Street Journal reported that Hamas's former chief, Yahya Sinwar, was concerned that normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel would take attention away from pushes for Palestinian statehood. 

According to the documents, Sinwar said that there was “no doubt that the Saudi-Zionist normalization agreement is progressing significantly," and that such an agreement would “open the door for the majority of Arab and Islamic countries to follow the same path.”

This is a developing story.



