Arab media claims Mohammed Sinwar's body found in Gaza tunnel after targeted IDF op.

Mohammed Sinwar's body was found in a Hamas tunnel in Khan Yunis, Gaza, Saudi news network Al-Hadath reported on Sunday morning, citing Gazan sources.

His body was discovered alongside 10 of his aides, Al-Hadath's sources said.

The IDF still has not confirmed if Sinwar is dead or alive.

On Tuesday, the IDF struck the European Hospital in Khan Yunis in Gaza in an attempt to assassinate Sinwar. The Jerusalem Post was unable to verify whether or not the assassination mission succeeded on Tuesday.

The IDF said that it had struck Nasser Hospital, where Hamas terrorists were operating from within a command and control center. The military said that the hospital grounds were used by the terrorists to plan and execute terror attacks against Israel. Palestinians inspect the damage at the European Hospital, which was partially damaged following an Israeli airstrike that targeted Muhammed Sinwar in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 13, 2025. (credit: Hatem Khaled/Reuters)

IDF targets new Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar

Defense sources told the Post that Israel might have used bunker-buster bombs to target Sinwar.

"We will not allow the Hamas terrorist organization to use hospitals and humanitarian facilities in Gaza as shelters and terrorist headquarters," Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday. "We will pursue them and their leaders and strike them everywhere.

"The Hamas terrorist organization continues to use various hospitals and humanitarian facilities in Gaza as shelters and terrorist headquarters, while putting the population at risk and committing war crimes," Katz added.

Israeli security officials believe that Mohammed Sinwar replaced his brother, Yahya Sinwar, as Hamas's new leader after his assassination in October.

This is a developing story.