Shin Bet arrests Yavne resident who spied on Naftali Bennett for Iran

Israel Police and Shin Bet have arrested Moshe Atias, an 18-year-old resident of Yavne, who was accused of being a spy for the Islamic Republic of Iran and carrying out missions for the regime, both organizations announced on Sunday.

The arrest, which was carried out in April, was carried out by the police's Lahav 433 unit alongside the Shin Bet in a joint operation.

Atias was reportedly in contact with terror officials from the Islamic Republic in exchange for payment while knowing that it endangers Israel's security, the police and Shin Bet said.

The suspect had reportedly collected intelligence around the hospital where former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was hospitalized.

Police and Shin Bet added that the Iranian official who was in contact with Atias had him document the scene of the hospital floor where Bennett was staying. Atias then described to the official that the room had guards who secured the former prime minister.

"I will not be deterred from continuing to act," Bennett said in response to the announcement of Atias's arrest. "Tehran, not Tel Aviv, should be on the defensive.

"I trust all security forces and continue my tours and meetings with the Israeli public throughout the country. Iranian attempts to assassinate world leaders have failed and will fail here as well."

Previous arrests made in regards to suspects working for Iran

In late March, Shin Bet and police also arrested another individual, a resident of Netivot, accused of carrying out espionage operations for Iranian intelligence agents.

Earlier that month, a resident of Beersheba was arrested under suspicion that he offered to sell an Iranian agent information on Israel's Negev Nuclear Research Center.

An indictment was also filed last October against seven residents of Haifa and northern Israel suspected of operating an Iranian spy cell for approximately two years.

Almost two weeks before the arrests of the seven were made, another two Israelis, who were Ramat Gan residents, were arrested by the Shin Bet and Lahav 433 for planning to carry out an assassination attempt on behalf of the Islamic Republic.