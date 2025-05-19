UN aid chief says aid allowed into Gaza 'a drop in the ocean'

United Nations aid chief Tom Fletcher said Israel cleared nine trucks of aid on Monday to enter Gaza through the Keren Shalom crossing following 11 weeks of a complete blockade.

"But it is a drop in the ocean of what is urgently needed, and significantly more aid must be allowed into Gaza, starting tomorrow morning," Fletcher said in a statement.

"To reduce looting, there must be a regular flow of aid, and humanitarians must be permitted to use multiple routes. Commercial goods should complement the humanitarian response," he said.