Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UN aid chief says aid allowed into Gaza 'a drop in the ocean'

By REUTERS

United Nations aid chief Tom Fletcher said Israel cleared nine trucks of aid on Monday to enter Gaza through the Keren Shalom crossing following 11 weeks of a complete blockade.

"But it is a drop in the ocean of what is urgently needed, and significantly more aid must be allowed into Gaza, starting tomorrow morning," Fletcher said in a statement.

"To reduce looting, there must be a regular flow of aid, and humanitarians must be permitted to use multiple routes. Commercial goods should complement the humanitarian response," he said.



Related Tags
United Nations Headline
US reaching nuclear agreement with Iran will not be easy
By REUTERS
05/20/2025 06:14 PM
Rubio: When Syria is unstable the region becomes unstable
By REUTERS
05/20/2025 05:53 PM
Trump to make Golden Dome announcement on Tuesday
By REUTERS
05/20/2025 05:39 PM
IDF kills Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/20/2025 05:16 PM
Turkey's spy chief, Syria's Sharaa discuss Kurdish militants disarming
By REUTERS
05/20/2025 05:06 PM
Delta resuming direct flights between New York and Tel Aviv
By REUTERS
05/20/2025 04:56 PM
UK pauses trade deal talks with Israel, summons ambassador
By REUTERS
05/20/2025 04:38 PM
UAE carried out May 4 attacks on Port Sudan from Emirati Red Sea base
By REUTERS
05/20/2025 04:00 PM
IDF kills Hamas missile and rocket battery commander
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/20/2025 03:28 PM
Gifting Trump an aircraft is 'normal thing' between allies -Qatar PM
By REUTERS
05/20/2025 11:25 AM
Khamenei: 'I don't think nuclear talks with US will bring results'
By REUTERS
05/20/2025 11:18 AM
Iran reviewing proposal for fifth round of nuclear talks, deputy FM says
By REUTERS
05/20/2025 10:29 AM
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot speaks on Israel aid to Gaza
By REUTERS
05/20/2025 09:49 AM
Starlink launches in Bangladesh to boost reliable internet access
By REUTERS
05/20/2025 08:49 AM
IDF thwarts weapon smuggling attempt from Egypt into Israeli territory
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/20/2025 08:38 AM