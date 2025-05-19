Jerusalem Post
Israeli delegation to stay in Qatar despite lack of progress in ceasefire talks, 'Post' learns

By AMICHAI STEIN

The Israeli delegation at the ceasefire talks in Doha is remaining in Qatar despite no progress or breakthrough, two Israeli sources told The Jerusalem Post on Monday.

Israel is waiting for Hamas's response to the proposal based on the Witkoff framework, the sources added, stating that a decision will be made once that response is received.

One of the main issues is Hamas's demand for "strong" guarantees regarding what will happen with the deal, a source told the Post, adding that the terror group is demanding that the US ensures Israel will not resume fighting.

