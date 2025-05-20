Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US Senate confirms Trump nominee Kushner to be ambassador to France

By REUTERS

The US Senate on Monday confirmed Charles Kushner, father of President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and the recipient of a presidential pardon after his conviction for witness tampering and tax evasion, to be ambassador to France.

The Senate backed Kushner 51 to 45. Senator Cory Booker, who represents Kushner's home state of New Jersey, was the only Democrat to vote along with Trump's fellow Republicans in favor of the nomination. Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska was the only Republican who opposed it.

EU's Kallas asks for EU-Israel trade deal review, lifts Syria sanctions
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/20/2025 07:56 PM
US reaching nuclear agreement with Iran will not be easy
By REUTERS
05/20/2025 06:14 PM
Rubio: When Syria is unstable the region becomes unstable
By REUTERS
05/20/2025 05:53 PM
Trump to make Golden Dome announcement on Tuesday
By REUTERS
05/20/2025 05:39 PM
IDF kills Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/20/2025 05:16 PM
Turkey's spy chief, Syria's Sharaa discuss Kurdish militants disarming
By REUTERS
05/20/2025 05:06 PM
Delta resuming direct flights between New York and Tel Aviv
By REUTERS
05/20/2025 04:56 PM
UK pauses trade deal talks with Israel, summons ambassador
By REUTERS
05/20/2025 04:38 PM
UAE carried out May 4 attacks on Port Sudan from Emirati Red Sea base
By REUTERS
05/20/2025 04:00 PM
IDF kills Hamas missile and rocket battery commander
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/20/2025 03:28 PM
Gifting Trump an aircraft is 'normal thing' between allies -Qatar PM
By REUTERS
05/20/2025 11:25 AM
Khamenei: 'I don't think nuclear talks with US will bring results'
By REUTERS
05/20/2025 11:18 AM
Iran reviewing proposal for fifth round of nuclear talks, deputy FM says
By REUTERS
05/20/2025 10:29 AM
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot speaks on Israel aid to Gaza
By REUTERS
05/20/2025 09:49 AM
Starlink launches in Bangladesh to boost reliable internet access
By REUTERS
05/20/2025 08:49 AM