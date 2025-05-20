US Senate confirms Trump nominee Kushner to be ambassador to France

The US Senate on Monday confirmed Charles Kushner, father of President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and the recipient of a presidential pardon after his conviction for witness tampering and tax evasion, to be ambassador to France.

The Senate backed Kushner 51 to 45. Senator Cory Booker, who represents Kushner's home state of New Jersey, was the only Democrat to vote along with Trump's fellow Republicans in favor of the nomination. Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska was the only Republican who opposed it.