Israel agrees to Witkoff deal but Hamas rebuffs proposal, PMO says

Hamas is refusing to agree to a deal based on the Witkoff proposal, despite Israel's agreement to the deal, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

"Israel agrees to the American proposal for the return of the hostages, which is based on the Witkoff framework," the statement read. "This proposal was recently conveyed to Hamas through the mediators, but so far it continues to cling to its refusal."

The statement confirmed that senior-level negotiators will return to Israel, while a working team will remain in Doha.

Protesters seen at Begin gate in Tel Aviv for a hostage release deal on May 3, 2025. (credit: GILAD FURST)

The Jerusalem Post reported that the remaining team in Doha is staying to show that Israel is still willing to make efforts to reach a deal.

However, Israeli officials have repeatedly stated that no progress has been made in the negotiations and that there is no indication that Hamas is shifting its position.

Hostage talks are at a deadlock, Qatari PM says

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said that the talks had reached a deadlock, the Media Line reported.

“One side seeks a comprehensive agreement for Gaza, while the other insists on a partial deal. We have not been able to bridge the gap,” Al-Thani said, citing irreconcilable differences. He blamed Israel’s “irresponsible and aggressive behavior” for undermining negotiations, referencing the Israeli military’s expanded campaign in Gaza following the release of hostage Edan Alexander.

Al-Thani added that Qatar remained committed to negotiations between the two parties.

“We are determined, alongside our partners, to stop the war, secure the release of hostages and end the suffering of Gaza’s civilians,” he said.

In a statement, the Hostage and Missing Families Forum said that it did not believe the government had any plans to bring home the hostages.

“No spin will hide the simple truth – the Israeli government has no real plan to bring back the last hostage," it said. "The majority of the public supports the return of all the hostages, even at the cost of halting the fighting.

"Only the return of all of them at once will allow for a process of rehabilitation and recovery for the country and the army.Hamas will not be defeated without bringing back the last hostage.

"Until then, there will be no victory – not even the semblance of one."