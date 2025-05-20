Yarden Bibas speaks of meeting Sinwar while in captivity, asking to stay with David Cunio

Former hostage Yarden Bibas said that he had asked former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar to stay with his best friend, David Cunio, during his time in captivity, which he revealed in an interview with Channel 12 on Tuesday.

"I was with David for what I think was about two or maybe three weeks, and then we were separated—even though I asked Sinwar. He asked me, 'What can I do to help you?' and I told him, 'I want you to let me stay with David.'"

"I told him, 'He’s my best friend. I want to stay with him," Bibas said. "He told me, 'No problem. You’ll stay with him."

