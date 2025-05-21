Jerusalem Post
US, Turkey commit to cooperation on Syria

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The US and Turkey are committed to increasing cooperation and coordination on stability and security in Syria, as stated in a joint statement from both countries on Tuesday night.

Delegations from the two countries met in Washington on Tuesday to discuss stability and security in Syria. The talks were led by Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz. US Ambassador to Turkey Thomas Barrack Jr. and Turkish Ambassador to the United States Sedat Onal also participated.

They discussed sanctions relief under the Trump administration and counterterrorism efforts.

The joint statement called for a stable, peaceful Syria and stressed the importance of its territorial integrity.

