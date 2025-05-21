Jerusalem Post
Ben-Gurion Airport arrivals hall temporarily closed over 'fear of a security incident' - Ynet

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Ben-Gurion Airport's arrivals terminal was closed for about half an hour due to "fear of a security incident," and many in the area were not allowed to leave, Ynet reported citing passengers. 

"There has been a crazy traffic jam on the green lane at Ben-Gurion Airport customs for half an hour, no one is getting through," one passenger told Ynet.

Another person reported that "they are not letting people who are landing pass through customs. They let everyone who came out in and locked the doors."

According to passengers, the terminal was opened half an hour later, but the Israel Airports Authority has not yet responded, Ynet added.

