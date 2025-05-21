Romanian hard-right presidential candidate challenges election defeat

Romania's defeated hard-right presidential contender George Simion said late on Tuesday that he would challenge the ballot's result, alleging interference by France and Moldova, after a centrist victory was met with relief by many European leaders.

Centrist Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan recovered ground to win the country's presidential election run-off on Sunday, securing about 54% of ballots cast against 46% for Simion, who had pledged to put Romania on a path inspired by U.S. President Donald Trump's politics.

Simion had earlier conceded defeat, after initially saying he won. But late on Tuesday he said in a post on X: "I officially ask Constitutional Court TO ANNUL Romanian presidential elections."

In his X post Simion said he was challenging this month's result, "For the very reasons December elections were annulled: EXTERNAL INTERFERENCES by state and non-state actors." He added that "Neither France, nor Moldova, nor anyone else has the right to interfere in the elections of another state."