Trump says he doesn't expect 'anything' to come of South Africa's ICJ case against Israel

By REUTERS

United States President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday he does not "expect anything" to come of South Africa's International Court of Justice case against Israel.

Trump was speaking alongside South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House.

During the meeting, Trump said that there were many concerns about South Africa, and he wanted to discuss those.

"We have many people that feel they're being persecuted, and they're coming to the United States. So we take from many ... locations, if we feel there's persecution or genocide going on," Trump said in the Oval Office. "Generally, they're white farmers and they're fleeing South Africa, and .... it's a very sad thing to see. But I hope we can have an explanation of that, because I know you don't want that."

