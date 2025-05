An IDF captain from the Nahal Brigade was sentenced to 20 days in prison for refusing to return to a war that, in his view, is killing the hostages remaining in Hamas captivity, the Soldiers for the Hostages protest organization announced on Thursday.

The organization added that the officer has served 270 days as a reservist since the Israel-Hamas War began, and the IDF is "throwing him under the bus," arguing that "this is no way to treat an Israeli hero."

This is a developing story.