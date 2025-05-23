IDF maps homes of terrorists responsible for murder of Tzeela Gez last week

IDF troops mapped the home of the two terrorists who aided in the terror attack that killed Tzeela Gez last Wednesday, the IDF announced Friday morning.

Engineering forces and IDF soldiers from the Ephraim Brigade operated in the village of Burkin to map the homes of the terrorists Maher Samara and Jamil Samara, who assisted the terrorist Na'al Samara in carrying out the shooting attack.

The mapping was carried out in preparation for the potential demolition of the terrorists’ homes.

The IDF killed Na'al Samara in Burkin on Saturday after the military had located and arrested several suspects who were connected to the attack.

The IDF said that a terrorist ran towards a group of soldiers, screaming with a booby-trapped bag. The terrorist was killed because of the immediate threat he posed. Tzeela Gez, the pregnant woman wounded in a terror attack and succumbed to her wounds, May 15, 2025. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X/VIA SECTION 27A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)

Terror cell responsible for additional attacks

IDF soldiers later discovered that the terrorist who charged at the soldiers was Na'al Samara, who had previously been imprisoned for his activities with Hamas. In the bag, Samara was carrying an M16 rifle as well as several other weapons to carry out the attack.

A joint investigation by the Shin Bet, the IDF, and the Israel Police found that the terror cell Samara was a member of had also executed three other attacks, including the March terror shooting in Ariel.

Gez and her husband, Hannael, 40, were targeted in a shooting on Route 446 near Peduel junction in the Binyamin region of the West Bank. Her husband was driving her to the hospital to give birth.

Hannael Gez was later released from the hospital on Thursday morning after he sustained light wounds. Gez was pronounced dead on Thursday after doctors at Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Campus in Petah Tikva worked to save her still-unborn child.