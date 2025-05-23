Katz instructs IDF not to summon Democrats chair Golan to reserve duty

Defense Minister Israel Katz announced Friday that he has instructed the IDF not to summon Democrats party chair Yair Golan for reserve duty in light of his statement on Monday.

Golan addressed the war in the Gaza Strip during an interview with Kan Reshet Bet’s This Morning program, saying, “A sane country does not kill babies for a hobby.”

Katz said that Golan will be forbidden from wearing the IDF uniform and entering military bases.

"Golan’s severe statements will be used by Israel’s enemies to continue persecuting IDF soldiers around the world and to petition courts and international tribunals against them in order to arrest them and strip them of their freedom. As Defense Minister, responsible for the welfare of IDF soldiers, I cannot simply ignore this," Katz's statement reads.

This is a developing story.