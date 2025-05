National Unity MK Gadi Eisenkot responded to Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to appoint Maj. Gen. David Zini as Shin Bet chief, in defiance of the High Court ruling, in an open letter published on Friday.

In the letter, Eisenkot called on Zini to "be a leader and inform the prime minister that the right thing to do at this time is to wait for the attorney general's interpretation of the High Court ruling, and then allow the selection of a more experienced candidate for wartime."